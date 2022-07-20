CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Officials say multiple tenants were displaced after a fire at a Quality Inn in Chesapeake Wednesday afternoon.

According to fire officials, crews responded to the fire alarm activation around 3:30 p.m. at the Quality Inn located on Red Cedar Court.

While responding to the incident, the fire was upgraded to a commercial structure fire. Officials say the fire was located inside a room on the third floor of the hotel.

When crews arrived at the scene, they reported seeing smoke on the third floor and discovered that the sprinkler system had extinguished the fire. The hotel was evacuated.

The fire room and areas below on the first and second floor sustained “significant water damage” compromising several services including the electrical system, fire protection, and emergency egress.

Hotel management is now working to relocate all residents to nearby hotels.

Officials say there were no injuries reported following the fire which was ruled accidental.