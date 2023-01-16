CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A home on the 700 block of Sparrow Road caught fire Monday afternoon, leaving several pets dead, according to the Chesapeake Fire Department.

At 3 p.m. the fire department received a call from a homeowner about their home being on fire.

Firefighters arrived and saw fire coming from the front of the home. After putting the fire out firefighters were told there were pets in the home at the time. Several were found dead.

Firefighters putting out a fire on Sparrow Road. (Photo courtesy: Chesapeake Fire Department)

Out of seven residents, only one person was injured and did not need hospitalization. The residents have made arrangements to stay with family and do not need Red Cross assistance.

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

