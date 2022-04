CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Several people were taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after a two-vehicle crash on Elbow Road in Chesapeake.

Their injuries however are believed to be non life-threatening, officials say.

It happened just before 7:30 a.m. in the 2600 block of Elbow Road, near Brown Castle Tower. Officials have not shared additional details on the crash, including the cause.

The road reopened just before 9 a.m.