Several Chesapeake and Suffolk schools selected for Amazon Future Engineer and CodeVA’s CS Ready Schools Program

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Several Chesapeake and Suffolk schools have been selected to build a strong Computer Science education platform for students in Hampton Roads.

A total of 19 schools in Virginia have been chosen to create a foundation for computer science education and engagement in schools.

Local schools selected are:

Booker T Elementary School, Suffolk City.

Elephant’s Fork Elementary School, Suffolk City.

Oakland Elementary School, Suffolk City.

John F. Kennedy Middle School, Suffolk City.

King’s Fork High School, Suffolk City.

Camelot Elementary School, Chesapeake City.

Truitt Intermediate, Chesapeake City.

The purpose of the program is to foster a collaborative model in schools – and ultimately school divisions – that supports and sustains a computer science education ecosystem.

CodeVA will work over the pilot year with Camelot Elementary and Truitt Intermediate to create the foundation of this sustainable ecosystem, assisting in setting measurable and attainable goals for the school’s leadership, faculty and families.

Schools successfully completing the program by achieving its benchmarks, the school will achieve designation as a Virginia Computer Science-Ready School.

CodeVA will provide support and guidance to the selected schools to identify an impact team of key leaders in the school and community, to use these teams to develop a strategic plan, and to work to establish a computer science ready culture as a strong foundation for CS education.

Central to the process will be teachers participating in training programs for teachers and administrators provided by CodeVA. These programs are free to all school divisions statewide, and are partly state funded in support of the state’s mandate law requiring computer science literacy for all Virginia students.

