Sentencing in Dr. Javaid Perwaiz case continued because of scheduling conflict

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Sentencing for a Chesapeake obstetrician-gynecologist convicted of insurance fraud has been continued.

Dr. Javaid Perwaiz is facing 465 years in prison for performing unnecessary procedures and surgeries unsuspecting women as part of his scheme.

The 70-year-old OBGYN operated a practice in Chesapeake and performed procedures and surgeries at local hospitals for nearly 40 years before he was arrested in November 2019.

In November 2020, a jury convicted Perwaiz of 51 counts of health care fraud and making false statements related to health care matters.

Perwaiz is the focus of a WAVY.com exclusive docu-series called The Patients v. Perwaiz. Our team spent more than a year investigating red flags over Perwaiz’ career.

Perwaiz was scheduled to be sentenced March 31. In a joint motion, Perwaiz’ attorney Emily Munn and Assistant United States Attorney Beth Yusi requested the continuation because of a scheduling conflict.

Judge Rebecca Smith approved the continuation on May 9. A new sentencing date has not yet been scheduled. Stay with WAVY News 10 for updates.