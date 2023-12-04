CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia State Police issued a senior alert Monday, for 65-year-old Antonio Lee Randall, who was last seen on Dec. 3.

VSP issued the alert on behalf of the Chesapeake Police Department, which says Mr. Randall was last seen around 6 p.m. Sunday on Clifton Street. He is described as 5’8″, 130 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair and may be wearing a black coat and blue jeans. He is also wearing a walking support boot because of a foot injury.

Mr. Randall suffers from dementia and police do not believe he has his medication with him, so his disappearance poses a credible threat to his safety.

Please call 911 or Chesapeake Police at 757-382-6161 if you have any information on where they can find the missing senior.