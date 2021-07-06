Second victim succumbs to injuries sustained in Seaboard Ave. shooting

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A man initially believed to have injuries considered non life-threatening following a July 1 shooting has died.

45-year-old Phillip Scott, of Norfolk, was one of four people shot in the incident in the 1200 block of Seaboard Avenue. On Tuesday, police confirmed he died at the hospital on July 4.

A second man, 26-year-old John Caldarera, of Chesapeake, died at the scene. 10 On Your Side spoke to Caldarera’s mother Anna, who said he died in her arms. She also said the shooting stemmed from an argument over a bicycle.

Chesapeake Police said detectives are still investigating the circumstances that led up to the shooting and will release information when it’s available.

The two other victims, both juveniles, were taken to the hospital with injuries police said were not life-threatening. Police have not released their ages.