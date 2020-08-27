Second round of COVID-19 grants available to eligible Chesapeake-based businesses

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Chesapeake Economic Development Department announced on Thursday that the second round of COVID-19 grants are available to small businesses in the Chesapeake area.

“After major success with its first round of COVID relief grants earlier this year, this new Small Business COVID-19 Recovery Grant program is focused on for-profit small businesses that have been adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic,” city officials said in a statement released.

Grants of up to $10,000 for reimbursable expenditures related to COVID-19 are available for eligible businesses in Chesapeake with fewer than 50 employees.

The program is also open to businesses that have received funding from the Paycheck Protection Program and/or Economic Injury Disaster Loan.

However, expenditures funded with the PPP and/or EIDL funding are not eligible as reimbursable expenditures for the Chesapeake Small Business COVID-19 Recovery Grant program.

Applicants are eligible for Chesapeake’s program if they meet the following requirements:

Made efforts to remain open and retain employees during the COVID-19 outbreak

Been in business since March 1, 2019

Up to date on City of Chesapeake taxes

Registered with the Commissioner of Revenue for 2020

Have under 50 employees

Submit a notarized affidavit certifying that all expenses for which grant proceeds are sought are related to COVID-19 related expenses and have not also been submitted as part of a successful grant application under the Payroll Protection Program or the CARES Act.

“We’re committed to helping our business community find success during these trying times,” said Steven Wright, Director of Economic Development for the City of Chesapeake. “We understand the impact our community has felt and we’re working to get funds to those who need it as quickly as we can.”

Awards are based on reimbursable expenditures such as rent, payroll, and operating expenses incurred by the business during the pandemic.

All businesses impacted by the pandemic that meet the requirements are eligible but preference is given to Small, Woman, and Minority (SWaM) certified or eligible businesses, businesses located in low-to-moderate income areas, and businesses that employ at least 50% of its workforce who qualify as low-to-moderate-income persons.

Preference will also be given to veteran-owned businesses and businesses who have made all efforts to remain open and keep as close to full employment as possible during COVID-19.

“Chesapeake is here to work together with our small business owners and we encourage all those eligible to apply,” Wright said.

To apply click here.

