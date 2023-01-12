CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a school bus was involved in a crash in Chesapeake early Thursday morning.

According to Chesapeake police, the crash occurred during the morning school bus run. A preliminary investigation revealed that the school bus was turning right from Lauren Avenue onto Indian River Road when it was struck by a commercial bus.

There were minor damages between the two vehicles. There were no injuries to anyone onboard the school bus. Police say the driver of the truck complained of pain and was sent to a local hospital.

No further information has been released.