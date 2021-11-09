Scanner traffic details what led up to fatal crash, police-involved shooting in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — With the help of police scanner traffic, we are learning more about the weekend crash that left a woman dead and a related fatal Virginia State Police-involved shooting that killed a man shortly after.

The incident started in Newport News. City police said officers originally started following the suspect’s car due to a possible aggravated assault, suspected abduction, and suspected DUI. By the time the vehicle crossed the Monitor Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel into Suffolk, Virginia State Police took over the incident.

The original information released by police said the suspect car and state trooper’s cruiser made contact. Scanner chatter allows us to hear more from the trooper at the moment that the suspect’s car made contact not once, but twice, with the cruiser.

From the scanner traffic, we also learned the trooper shot the suspect, 45-year-old Brian Price, after he allegedly hit the trooper with an unidentified piece of wood.

According to police, Price never exceeded the speed limit, but the scene became chaotic as Price’s vehicle approached the exit ramp from Interstate 664 to Route 58 in Chesapeake.

The trooper reported to dispatch, “Southbound 664 at 2 miles an hour. They struck me again. I’m coming up along the Jolliff Road overpass.”

At that point, the contact between the two cars caused them both to run off the roadway in opposite directions, police said. Price’s car went into an embankment and overturned. Price’s passenger and girlfriend, 47-year-old Amity Jo Grey, was located at the crash scene. Police said she died on impact.

Dispatchers continued: “As a result of a traffic pursuit they have one vehicle down into a ditch. One person is injured by a gunshot wound. We are attempting to get further… We have several police units en route. We will advise when the scene is safe.”

Traffic would be snarled for hours while the investigators worked the scene.

Following the crash, Price left the scene on foot but was quickly confronted verbally by a state trooper when he was located walking the westbound lanes of the Route 58 underpass below I-664. According to the scanner traffic, Price hit the officer with a piece of wood.

The officer then shot Price. Although officers rendered aid, Price died at the scene.

Scanner traffic continues: “The suspect as well has also been shot. Trooper was not shot. He was hit by a wooden object, per dispatch. There was also a vehicle that flipped over. Have a female passenger that is 8900.”

8900 is police code for “dead on arrival.”

Grey’s former stepmother has questions about what happened because police said there was no excessive speed. She also has questions about the trooper who was assaulted with a piece of wood. The trooper’s injuries were considered minor and he was treated at the scene.

“We want to find out what exactly took place and why it took place and how it took place, and find out some answers so this can be tied up so the family can live with it.” Grey’s former stepmother, Lynn Teravainen, said.

Virginia State Police did not return an email from 10 On Your Side sent Tuesday. Newport News police said they would not discuss dashcam video or body cam video that could further show what happened Saturday night.