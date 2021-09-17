Scammers impersonate cops, trick residents into handing over money in isolated locations in Chesapeake

Money from the child tax credit advance could be a lifeline for many. (Getty Images)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Resident in Chesapeake need to be aware of a new scam where scammers are impersonating law enforcement officers and tricking residents into handing over money at isolated locations, instead of being arrested.

Police say that scammers are contacting residents and notifying them that they have an outstanding warrant for their arrest. The scammer then says the resident missed a jury duty summons and must bring hundreds of dollars on Green Dot cards to a specific address to avoid arrest.

However, scammers use directory websites to mislabel the random meeting location as the Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office. When residents search for the address online, they will see it listed as the Sheriff’s Office.

Those who receive one of these calls should hang up immediately and not go to a secondary location to pay a fine/bond.

Officials say that they do not call residents to notify them of an outstanding warrant, nor do they negotiate payment instead of arrest. Those with questions about a warrant need to contact the Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office at (757) 382-6159.