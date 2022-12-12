CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Community members hoping to voice their opinions regarding the now-canceled ‘satan club’ at a Chesapeake public school will get a chance during a school board meeting Monday evening.

The item which has caused controversy throughout the school community is on the agenda for the Chesapeake School Board meeting set for 6 p.m. Monday.

The Satanic Temple promotes the After School Satan Club as a safe alternative to religious clubs in schools. Club organizers say the club promotes free thought and critical thinking – not Devil worship.

Just days after news of its scheduled launch on Dec. 15 turns heads, the arrival of the religious club at B.M. Williams Primary School was canceled.

“We are non-theistic,” said Rose Bastet, a volunteer organizing the new club, told 10 On your Side. “I understand the apprehension behind the satanic name, but he is just an imaginary figure that we look to because he is the eternal rebel that fought for justice and humanity.”

Mannix pointed to the Satanic Temple’s website, which states, “The After School Satan Club does not believe in introducing religion into public schools and will only open a club if other religious groups are operating on campus.”