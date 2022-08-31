CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — We know heroes are all around us in Hampton Roads. Our men and women in uniform teamed up to set local kids up for success in the coming school year.



It is back to school for the students of Chesapeake and at Deep Creek Elementary, the teachers are preparing their classrooms with a little help.



“We’re arranging desks for students, helping them organize. Set up their posters and just set up their classroom in general,” said U.S. Navy sailor Soye Frenkel. Frenkel and fellow sailor Brandy Boike both volunteered their time.



“This is one of the bigger naval areas where a lot of our children and coworkers have children so to be able to give back to the community and help is a great pleasure,” said Boike.

There were ten service members Wednesday at the elementary school and it is all part of the Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads.

The sailors say servicing our school programs allows the teachers to focus on other responsibilities related to the planning development and the organization of student instruction.



At the end of the day, close to 250 sailors helped clean and organize 28 elementary, middle, and high schools in the City of Chesapeake.