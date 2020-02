CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — S. Military Highway is currently closed in both directions at the I-64 interchange after a dump truck struck a barrier and spilled diesel onto the roadway.

According to Chesapeake officials, the accident happened just after 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Both Chesapeake Police and Fire personnel are reportedly on the scene.

There is no estimate time for the completion of the cleanup following the accident.