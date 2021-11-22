Tractor-trailer knocks down power pole, closes S Military Highway in Chesapeake in both directions

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A crash Monday afternoon closed South Military Highway in Chesapeake in both directions.

The Chesapeake Roads Twitter account tweeted about the crash Monday afternoon at 4:50 p.m. The tweet said the crash was at Galberry Road and impacted a power pole.

According to Chesapeake police, the three-vehicle crash happened around 4:15 p.m.

Police said a vehicle was driving eastbound on South Military Highway when it swerved to avoid another vehicle that had pulled out from Galberry Road. The vehicle that swerved hit a tractor-trailer that was driving westbound on South Military Highway.

The tractor-trailer ran off the road and knocked down a power pole.

The vehicle that pulled out from Galberry Road left the scene before officers arrived.

One driver was taken to a hospital with injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening.

Dominion Energy responded to the scene.

Chesapeake Roads and Chesapeake police did not give an estimated time for reopening.

At of 5:15 p.m., the Dominion Energy outage map said there were only two customers without power at the intersection of Galberry Road and South Military Highway. The estimated time for restoration or power was between 8 and 11 p.m.

