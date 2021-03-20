Run for Xavier a success, community gathers to support local 7-year-old with stage 3 pediatric kidney cancer

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Seven-year-old Xavier Noris was recently diagnosed with stage 3 pediatric kidney cancer.

The family organized a charity Run For Xavier walk that took place on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Oak Grove Lake in Chesapeake.

Many wore blue, Xavier’s favorite color, and orange, the official color for Kidney Cancer Awareness, to support the cause. Some even showed up with blue hair to show their support.

Courtesy: Run for Xavier Facebook

A GoFundMe page to help the family with expenses associated with Xavier’s care. All funds raised will be given directly to the family and will provide financial support while Xavier undergoes treatment.