Rocks thrown through Chesapeake couple’s windows

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A couple living in historic South Norfolk say this past weekend they were the victim of vandals.

On Saturday night, the woman says two people came up to their door. It was caught on their surveillance camera.

“They did a series of three knocks and then we noticed there was six additional individuals on the side of our house and our neighbor’s yard,” she said.

The woman says they didn’t answer the door.

“I was in the hallway and we heard what sounded like gunshots at the time, but when we went and looked further, there were heavy railroad rocks that had been thrown through the windows,” she said.

Then Sunday, around 2:30 p.m., they were hit again.

“Everything was quiet and all of a sudden there was a large rock thrown through our front living room window and crashed into the living room wall,” said the woman.

The people who did it took off running down the street.

“They were large railroad rocks — the officer identified them as railroad rocks,” she said.

The police were called both times. The couple says they don’t know why this is happening.

“We’re new to this neighborhood. We haven’t been here very long. We don’t know these individuals. We’re quiet people. We don’t have confrontations with anyone so we don’t know why anyone would want to do this to our family,” she said.

She says she hopes sharing her story will make other neighbors aware of what’s going on.

