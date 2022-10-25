CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A retrial for a Norfolk police officer accused of voluntary manslaughter begins Tuesday in Chesapeake.

Edmund Hoyt’s first trial, just this past August, ended in a mistrial.

Hoyt is accused of killing Kelvin White during a confrontation in January 2020. Hoyt was off-duty when he received a call from his wife about a man threatening her. She was with their two young children near the Food Lion on Bainbridge Boulevard.

Hoyt has claimed self-defense in his case.

He testified during his first trial that when he arrived on scene, White had a knife and started coming toward him. He was choked up on the stand as he described taking the first shot, which he said had no effect on White, who had a backpack on his chest, with books in it. He said White kept advancing, so he fired more shots.

The Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney argued Hoyt unjustly attacked a mentally ill man.

Ultimately, the jury could not agree on a verdict.

WAVY News 10’s Kiahnna Patterson is in the courtroom for Tuesday’s proceedings. Look for her coverage throughout the day, beginning at 4 p.m.