Residents speak out after least 80 car tires slashed at Chesapeake apartment complex

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Someone is out there stealing holiday cheer, one flat tire at a time.

Chesapeake police say at least 80 car tires were slashed this week at the Amber Apartments in the Greenbrier area of the city.

“People are spiteful. There’s a lot of spiteful, evil people in this world,” said vandalism victim, Stephanie Mydlowsky.

People who live in the community say the vandal(s) first hit Sunday night and returned to do even more damage on Monday night.

“I saw another bunch of people out here, so I said I’m going to go ask them what happened,” said Robert Eads. “So, I went out looked around and of course my two tires were got that night.”

Some victims fixed their flats the first time, only to wake up to the nightmare all over again. Mydlowsky says two of her tires are pancaked to the concrete and her son’s car parked right beside it was also hit.

10 On Your Side caught up with her as she moved stuff into her rental car. She says insurance covered the vandalism but knows others may not be as lucky.

“When they find these people, they should make them pay. They should make them pay for these people’s tires. We are out here working making a living and these people are going around destroying our property – it’s just wrong,” said Mydlowsky.

After the second set of slashings, Vernon Brown took safety measures into his own hands.

“I put one of my cameras out. Hopefully my neighbors feel a little safer,” said Brown.

He hopes those in charge of the apartment’s security will follow suit.

After many victims complained about the lack of security, 10 On Your Side reached out to the complex but has yet to hear back.

Chesapeake police are urging anyone affected to contact them and file a report. They are working to find video evidence. If you know anything, please give them a call.