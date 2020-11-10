Residents needed to run alongside local first responders in 5k this weekend

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Unity in the Community 5k this Saturday in Chesapeake is all about bringing the community closer together.

It was the brainchild of Kathryn and Charlie Hecht.

The teens wanted to bring unity to the area after all of the protests following the death of George Floyd on Memorial Day in Minneapolis.

Their father, Dave Hecht, spoke with 10 On Your Side.

“They saw on TV how people were yelling and screaming and throwing things at each other and they said ‘We want an event where instead people are cheering and rooting and hoping for each other,'” said Hecht.

He says this race will be different from what most runners are normally used to doing.

First, the race will go off in small pods allowing for social distancing.

Runners will finish the race side-by-side with representatives from the Chesapeake Police and Fire Departments.

He says the local first responders and citizens will complete each step of the Dismal Swamp Canal trail together.

“You’re not going to get a T-shirt, you’re not going to get a medal out of this, but what you are going to get out of this is a community that is a little more united by coming out to run this event with firefighters and police officers,” Hecht said.

This is a free event, and they’re hoping to get 200 runners to sign up.

You can click here to sign up.

