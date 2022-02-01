Residents evacuated just in time after vehicle fire spreads into home’s garage in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Two residents were displaced following a house fire in Chesapeake Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Chesapeake Fire Department, the call for the residential fire came in around 2;50 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Kemp Meadow Way.

Officials say the fire began in a vehicle that was parked in the driveway and quickly spread to the two-story home.

Both residents were inside the residence at the time of the fire and were quickly alerted by their neighbors banging on the front door. Both were able to evacuate safely.

Officials say the fire spread to the garage. The fire was under control at 3:21 p.m., however the home sustained significant damage.

There were no reported injuries.

