Residents displaced after Chesapeake house fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters from the Chesapeake Fire Department responded to reports of a residential house fire on Sunday afternoon.

According to authorities, dispatch was first notified of smoke billowing out of a house at approximately 5:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of Schooner Trail.

When crews arrived on the scene, they determined that the smoke was coming from the roof. They were able to get the fire under control at 5:51 p.m. and had the fire about 20 minutes later.

Several residents were displaced because of the fire and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.