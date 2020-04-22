Residents and staff at Chesapeake facility for the disabled test positive for COVID-19

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Sixteen people living and working at Southeastern Virginia Training Center (SEVTC) have tested positive for coronavirus, officials confirm.

SEVTC is an “intermediate care facility” that provides services to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

SEVTC operates in a residential neighborhood in Chesapeake. It has 15 homes with about five people living in each space, said Meghan McGuire, the senior advisor for external affairs for the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services.

McGuire confirmed that five residents and 11 staff members tested positive for COVID-19. They are living in one of SEVTC’s homes to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the community. The five residents who tested positive were living in the same home at the time of testing, McGuire said.

“The individuals were tested as a precaution; they are still asymptomatic and being monitored extremely closely,” McGuire said. “We cannot reveal any further details about the individuals or staff members, but they are in our thoughts and we hope for full recoveries as quickly as possible.”

No other SEVTC residents or employees have tested positive for COVID-19 as of April 22, McGuire said.

McGuire said that DBHDS is working with the Virginia Department of Health to implement an “aggressive plan for infection control” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“SEVTC practices excellent infection control and prevention, but infectious diseases are typically more difficult to control in congregate settings like nursing homes, hospitals, and facilities like SEVTC,” McGuire said.

Many people who live in SEVTC’s residential neighborhood have “serious medical or behavioral complexities,” according to the agency’s website. McGuire confirmed that some of SEVTC’s residents have preexisting medical conditions that “increase the risk of complications from infections like COVID-19.”

To reduce the risk of COVID-19 spread, DBHDS implemented visitation restrictions and screening protocols at its 12 facilities across Virginia in March.

Protocols include taking the temperatures of anyone coming into the facilities, mandated self-quarantine for staff who are being tested for COVID-19, and the use of personal protective equipment, like face masks.

There is a national shortage of PPE. McGuire said that SEVTC “is not experiencing a critical shortage of PPE;” however, DBHDS is following guidance issued by the CDC and VDH on how to “optimize the use” of currently available equipment.

Any staff member who is treating a person with COVID-19 or consistent symptoms is provided full PPE. Others are being given cloth face masks, and some employees are allowed to wear their own masks if they are not in direct contact with patients or individuals living in DBDHS facilities, McGuire said.

On April 17, DBHDS leadership also implemented a “staff incentive plan” at its facilities, which will provide additional pay to essential workers caring for residents.

“Throughout the COVID-19 public health emergency, staff in all DBHDS facilities have shown incredible devotion to the individuals in our care,” McGuire said.” We are committed to protecting staff to the fullest extent possible and recognizing them for their sacrifices and dedication. We cannot possibly thank them enough, but we hope this incentive pay plan helps reward them for the remarkable job they are doing.”

