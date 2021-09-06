1 person pulled out, another treated for smoke inhalation after residential fire in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Crews are currently on the scene of a residential fire in Chesapeake Monday evening.

According to dispatch, the call for the fire came in around 9:30 p.m. in the 2200 block of Ardmore Avenue.

Officials from the Chesapeake Fire Department say one person was removed from the home and another resident was treated for smoke inhalation.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the fire.

This is breaking news and will be updated.

(WAVY Photo – Cortez Grayson)

