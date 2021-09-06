1 person pulled out, another treated for smoke inhalation after residential fire in Chesapeake

Chesapeake

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Crews are currently on the scene of a residential fire in Chesapeake Monday evening.

According to dispatch, the call for the fire came in around 9:30 p.m. in the 2200 block of Ardmore Avenue.

Officials from the Chesapeake Fire Department say one person was removed from the home and another resident was treated for smoke inhalation.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the fire.

This is breaking news and will be updated.

  • (WAVY Photo – Cortez Grayson)
  • (WAVY Photo – Cortez Grayson)
  • (WAVY Photo – Cortez Grayson)

Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10