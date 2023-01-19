CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake resident is currently going through post-exposure treatment after encountering a rabid fox.

According to the Chesapeake Health Department, the unprovoked encounter between the resident and the fox occurred on January 11 in the 3100 block of Eason Road.

Further testing of the fox confirmed that it was positive for rabies.

Residents are advised to avoid contact with wildlife in the area, and ensure all pets and livestock are current on vaccinations.

Rabies is a deadly disease caused by a virus that attacks the nervous system. It kills almost any mammal or human that gets sick from it. The rabies virus is mainly in the saliva and brain of rabid animals. It can be transmitted through a bite or getting saliva or brain tissue in a wound, eye, nose, or mouth.

The health director strongly emphasizes the following recommendations for Chesapeake residents to take in protecting their families and their pets from rabies:

If your pet and/or livestock has been in contact with an animal that might be rabid, check for injuries and contact the Chesapeake Animal Control at (757) 382-8080.

Seek medical treatment promptly for any animal bite to ensure appropriate and timely evaluation and treatment. All animal exposures must be taken seriously.

Do not approach wild animals, especially raccoons, bats, foxes, or skunks. If you think a wild animal needs help, call the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources or a licensed wildlife rehabilitator for guidance (www.dwr.virginia.gov/)