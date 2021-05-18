Rescue crews respond to Chesapeake apartment fire Tuesday evening

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — First responders in Chesapeake are working to learn what led up to a three-story apartment fire Tuesday evening.

A Chesapeake Fire spokesperson says they got a call around 6 p.m. about a possible fire in the 700 block of Tapestry Park Loop.

Once on scene, crews say they found smoke coming from one of the garages and were able to get inside to look for people.

Everyone inside was able to make it out safely and first responders say none of them were hurt.

Firefighters were able to keep the fire contained to the garage area.

Investigators are working to learn what caused the fire.

Stay with WAVY.com for more local news updates.