Report: Loss of engine power forced pilot to land plane in soybean field

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A preliminary report shows a plane sustained “substantial damage” after the pilot was forced to take the plane down over a soybean field in Chesapeake.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board’s report, a man piloting a Diamond DA40 plane completed three touch-and-go landings at the Chesapeake Regional Airport on Sept. 15.

The plane was “completely normally” during these landings. The pilot took off again after the third landing and reached an altitude of 300 feet when he heard a noise from under the engine followed by “near complete loss of engine thrust,” the report states.

The pilot made a forced landing in a soybean field, realizing he could not maintain that altitude. This landing was smooth until the nose wheel hit a drainage ditch, causing the plan to spin 90 degrees, the report states.

The NTSB’s report also details the extent of the damage.

A post-accident examination found the nose landing gear and lower engine cowling were damaged in the crash. There was substantial damage to the aft of the nose landing gear and two of the propeller blades were separated from the spinner.

The pilot, who had completed 1,700 reported flight hours at the time, was not injured in the crash.