Report: Crash involving school bus, truck in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — No students were on board a school bus that was involved in a crash Tuesday morning in Chesapeake.

Chesapeake dispatchers say the crash happened at Cavalier Boulevard and Military Highway and involved the bus as well as a truck. There was no immediate word on possible injuries in the crash.

Angie Smith with Chesapeake Public Schools said no students were on the bus, which was in between routes at the time. Smith said the crash was minor.

