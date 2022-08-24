VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Representative Elaine Luria joined local labor, environmental and community leaders on Thursday in Chesapeake for a conference regarding the growing offshore wind industry.

The conference took place at UA Plumbers and Pipefitters Local Union 110 School and trade groups and unions joined Rep. Luria as she discussed what investments are being made to grow and sustain the offshore wind industry and workforce in the area.

Both groups and unions are a part of a bipartisan effort to improve clean energy and educate people to work in the fast-emerging field.

“We’re going to make those investments in our region and in our workforce, so bringing all of those things together from a legislative perspective, but coasts and the Gulf of Mexico,” stated Luria. ” We are growing every day and bringing industry, labor and others together.”

As the industry expands, political and industry leaders are looking for skilled and trained workers in this field.

Luria recently co-sponsored legislation directing the Department of Energy to award grants to schools with offshore wind programs.