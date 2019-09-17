Remains found in Chesapeake ID’d as missing woman Juanita Coffield

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) —- The remains of a woman who disappeared more than two years ago have been identified as Juanita Coffield.

Chesapeake police say remains found this summer are in fact the grandmother, who is well known in the South Norfolk Community.

Coffield had dementia and went missing in June 2017.

According to police, a logger reported possibly finding skeletal remains near Benefit and Johnstown roads in Chesapeake in June 2019. DNA verified that the remains were in fact Coffield.

10 On Your Side reported that so many people in the community felt her presence gone for so long. Coffield was a major part of the 4th of July South Norfolk parade and was known as the jingle bells lady.

Police say the family of Coffield has been notified.