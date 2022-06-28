CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — By the end of the week, Chesapeake officials say all recycling carts that have overflowed for weeks should be emptied.



Chesapeake Mayor Rick West told Ten on Your Side that he cannot visit a church, restaurant, or movie theater without being questioned about failures in the city-wide curbside recycling program.

“That has been a major topic everywhere I go. In fact, my best friends have renamed me Recycle Rick,” said West in a Zoom interview from his home.

Chesapeake Mayor Rick West

In a messy breakup, Chesapeake terminated its contract with TFC recycling this month. The vendor blames pandemic-related issues but adds residents- greasy pizza boxes and all- also played a role in the dissolution of a 15-year business relationship.

“There is typically about 25% of that waste stream to the recycling cart that is not acceptable and that winds up costing us hundreds of thousands of dollars,” said Michael Benedetto who is the president and founder of TFC Recycling.

The city estimates that eliminating curbside recycling would save up to $2 million in the next fiscal year.

Unlike most cities in the region, Chesapeake did not add recycling trees to solid waste fees.

“Had we, and this was my proposal to continue it, put it into solid waste fee and charge the citizens for that, but that did not fly for our council. Other cities are doing it and they can probably hang in there a little longer.”

For now, Chesapeake residents can drop off recyclables at designated locations or buy a subscription service.

TFC says residents across the region should take note to make the process more efficient said Benedetto.

“Simply put [that] it’s paper bottles and cans. In other communities like Virginia Beach, Suffolk and Norfolk, we are constantly putting out and trying to inform residents how to recycle right.”

The city said in the meantime to leave your blue bin on the curb until it’s collected, and going forward they can be used as trash overflow bins.

If you still wish to have curbside recycling, Chesapeake has listed subscription services that are available.

For the list of drop off sites starting July 1, click here.

The city of Virginia Beach offers recycling tips in the Public Works section of the city’s website.