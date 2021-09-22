Rape case against former Chesapeake police lieutenant will go to trial

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The rape case against a former Chesapeake police lieutenant will now move to trial.

On Wednesday, a judge certified the charges to Chesapeake Circuit Court after Sean Maddox’s preliminary hearing in general district court.

“He absolutely denies all of the allegations,” said Maddox’s attorney Taite Westendorf.

Maddox is accused of raping and sodomizing a 911 dispatcher in April. He is charged with several crimes, including abduction, rape, sodomy, threatening bodily harm and stalking.

“He’s lost his job and he’s lost his reputation,” Westendorf added. “He is no longer living with his wife. His entire world has been flipped upside down.”

The dispatcher told the judge that she and Maddox started having a sexual relationship in January. It was passionate and filled with sultry text messages and nude photos sent back in forth.

In April, the dispatcher says she lost trust in Maddox when it appeared the lieutenant wasn’t going to leave his wife.

Even though she thought of breaking things off, she told the court that she continued to have sex with Maddox.

On April 26, she says things changed. On the way home from a date with another police officer, she says she was pulled over by Maddox. She went on to say that he forced her back to a hotel room where he filmed them having sex. She says she didn’t want to be there.

The defense attorney argued that she paid for the hotel room and even texted Maddox the room number. They said her actions afterward didn’t make sense.

“The fact that you would get together with your attacker the day after for romantic evening in the Dismal Swamp makes absolutely no logical sense,” Westendorf said.

The dispatcher also talked about how she was stalked by Maddox and said he continued to threaten her.

Maddox’s attorney says he has text messages that show that she was a scorned lover.

Despite the defense’s argument, the judge sent the case to trial.

“He is looking forward to having a jury trial and having 12 people from the community who can exercise their common sense, because we are extremely confident when all the facts come out and common sense prevails that he is going to be found not guilty of all charges,” Westendorf added.