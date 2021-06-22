Railroad supplier Plasser American hosting job fair Friday, giving up to $1,000 in hiring bonuses

FILE – In this Monday, June 24, 2019, file photo, a CSX freight train rolls past downtown Pittsburgh. CSX Corp. said Wednesday, April 22, 2020, its first-quarter profit slipped 8% and the railroad withdrew its outlook for the year because of the ongoing economic uncertainty brought on by the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — If you’re looking for a job, there’s a hiring event coming up later this week.

Railroad industry equipment supplier Plasser American in the South Norfolk section of Chesapeake is holding a job fair Friday.

It’s going on from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Delta Hotels by Marriott on Woodlake Drive in Chesapeake.

Plasser American says it has more than 60 job openings, including for machinists, engineers, electrical technicians, supervisors and welders.

Executives will give on-the-spot interviews and job offers, as well as provide hire-on bonuses, $500 for the day shift and $1,000 for the night shift.

For more information, email careers@plausa.com.