Rabid raccoon found in West Landing Estates neighborhood of Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, VA. (WAVY) — A raccoon tested positive for rabies in the West Landing Estates neighborhood of Chesapeake.

The rabid raccoon was discovered by two Chesapeake residents on April 20. It was tested for rabies by the Chesapeake Health Department and confirmed to be positive for the disease.

Rabies is a deadly, but preventable, disease that attacks the nervous system. The virus is found in the saliva and brain of those who have rabies. It can be transmitted through a bite, or by getting saliva or brain tissue in a wound or other body cavities, according to the CHD.

“An animal exposure is a serious medical event, for which prompt evaluation is critical. A prompt assessment will lead to timely response which may include observation or testing of an animal, and when necessary, rabies vaccinations. Rabies is highly preventable if vaccine is given early and as recommended. Unfortunately, without preventive treatment, by the time someone develops symptoms of rabies, there is no cure and the disease is fatal in almost 100% of cases,” said Dr. Nancy Welch, MD, health director for the Chesapeake Health Department.

It’s important to always make sure your pets are up-to-date on their rabies vaccinations. If you or your pet has been in contact with an animal that might be rabid, you should call your area’s animal control immediately.

