CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A raccoon found in the Valley Stream neighborhood of Chesapeake has tested positive for rabies.

According to the Chesapeake Health Department, the raccoon was found on August 19 in a resident’s backyard.

Rabies is a deadly disease and can sicken and kill almost all mammals or humans. The rabies virus is highly preventable if the vaccine is given early and as recommended.

The following precautions are recommended to reduce the risk of rabies exposure:

If your pet and/or livestock has been in contact with a rabid animal, check for injuries and call Chesapeake Animal Control

Seek medical treatment promptly for any animal bite

Do not approach any wild animals. If you think a wild animal needs help, call the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries or a licensed wildlife rehabilitator for guidance

Bring stray animals to the attention of local animal control

Have your pets up to date on their vaccinations

Confine your pets and livestock to your property

Securely seal garbage containers with lids

For more information on rabies, contact the Chesapeake Health Department at (757) 382-8672 or Animal Control at (757) 382-8080.