Rabid raccoon found in Jolliff Woods neighborhood in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A raccoon found in the backyard of a home in the Jolliff Woods neighborhood in Chesapeake has tested positive for rabies.

The raccoon was found on Sept. 27, according to the Chesapeake Health Department.

Rabies is a deadly disease and can sicken and kill humans and most mammals. It can be prevented with a vaccine, if it’s given early enough and as recommended by health officials.

Anyone who is concerned their pet or livestock has been in contact with a possibly rabid animal should check for injuries and call Chesapeake Animal Control at (757) 382-8080.

Those who were bitten by a possibly rabid animal should seek immediate medical treatment.

People should also enjoy wildlife from a distance. They should not feed or encourage wild animals such as raccoons, skunks or foxes to visit their property.

State law requires all dogs and cats over the age of four months to be vaccinated against

rabies.