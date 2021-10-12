Rabid raccoon found at Woodards Mill neighborhood in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A raccoon tested for rabies earlier this month in Chesapeake.

According to the Chesapeake Health Department, the raccoon was located in the Woodards Mill neighborhood on October 4 in the backyard of a resident.

Rabies is a deadly disease and can sicken and kill humans and most mammals. It can be prevented with a vaccine if it’s given early enough and as recommended by health officials.

Anyone who is concerned their pet or livestock has been in contact with a possibly rabid animal should check for injuries and call Chesapeake Animal Control at (757) 382-8080.

Those who were bitten by a possibly rabid animal should seek immediate medical treatment.

People should also enjoy wildlife from a distance. They should not feed or encourage wild animals such as raccoons, skunks or foxes to visit their property.

State law requires all dogs and cats over the age of four months to be vaccinated against

rabies.

THe Chesapeake Health Department can be reached at (757) 382-8672.