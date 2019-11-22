Rabid fox was chasing people, biting signs and tearing apart packages in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A fox trapped by Chesapeake Animal Services this week has tested positive for rabies.

According to the Chesapeake Health Department, the fox was located in the Glenleigh and Wickford neighborhoods on November 18.

Before its capture, the animal was reported to have chased people and was spotted biting signs and tearing up packages.

Rabies is a deadly disease caused by a virus that attacks the nervous system. It can be transmitted through saliva.

“Rabies is highly preventable if vaccine is given early and as recommended. Unfortunately, without preventive treatment, by the time someone develops symptoms of rabies, there is no cure and the disease is fatal in almost 100% of cases”, said Dr. Nancy Welch, MD, health director for the Chesapeake Health Department.

To prevent rabies in dogs and cats, keep them up to date on their rabies vaccinations. State law requires all dogs and cats over the age of four months be vaccinated against rabies.

If your pet has been in contact with an animal that might be rabid, check for injuries and contact the Chesapeake Animal Control at (757) 382-8672.