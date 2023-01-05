CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Local officials say a rabid fox was found in a Chesapeake neighborhood.

According to a press release, the Chesapeake Health Department received a report from Chesapeake Animal Services that an unprovoked encounter occurred between a fox and a resident near Mt. Pleasant Rd. in the Butts Road area.

Testing confirmed that the fox was rabies positive and the resident is currently undergoing post-exposure medical attention.

Residents are advised to avoid contact with wildlife in the area and ensure all pets and livestock are current on vaccination.