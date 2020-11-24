Rabid fox found in Chesapeake neighborhood

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A fox found in Chesapeake recently has tested positive for rabies.

The Chesapeake Health Department said Tuesday the fox was found in a backyard in the West Ballahack neighborhood on Nov. 19.

Rabies is a deadly disease that can affect almost any mammal or human. The virus is in the saliva and brain of animals affected by it and can be transmitted through a bite or getting saliva or brain tissue in a wound, eyes, nose or mouth.

To prevent rabies, companion animals and livestock should be vaccinated.

Do not approach wild animals, especially raccoons, bats, foxes, or skunks.

Garbage containers should be secured with lids.

Anyone who thinks a wild animal needs help, contact the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources.

If residents believe their animals or livestock may have been in contact with a rabid animal, they should contact the Chesapeake Animal Control at 757-382-8080.

For more information on rabies, contact the Chesapeake Health Department at 757-382-8672 or Animal Control at 757-382-8080. Information can also be found on the Virginia Department of Health’s website or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.