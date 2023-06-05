CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The Chesapeake Health Department says a cat found in the Norfolk Highlands neighborhood has tested positive for rabies.

According to a press release, the health department received a report from Chesapeake Animal Services saying that there was an encounter on May 25 between a distressed female grey tabby cat and a resident of an apartment complex, located in the 1200 block of Sparrow Rd.

CAS says they also found a male cat in the same location who was seriously wounded. The male cat was later euthanized due to his injuries.

They also found that the female cat had four kittens in the vicinity of the incident. CAS the kittens are at large at this time and they will be working to capture the kittens.

If anyone believes they or their pets were exposed to the cats, call the Chesapeake Health Department at (757) 382-8672. Chesapeake residents are also encourages to make sure pets and livestock are up to date on vaccinations.