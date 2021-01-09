Pursuit ends in crash, shuts down all I-464 northbound lanes near Bainbridge Boulevard in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a brief pursuit ended in a crash causing all I-464 northbound lanes to shut down Saturday night.
Officers attempted to stop a vehicle for expired tags when the driver took off and headed toward I-464 leading police on a pursuit near Bainbridge Boulevard.
The vehicle then crashed causing all northbound lanes to shut down on I-464 at mile marker 4 in Chesapeake.
Police say that no injuries were reported and subjects were taken into custody.
No additional information is available at this time.
