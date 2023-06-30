CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Chesapeake residents will soon be able to do their grocery shopping at Publix!

A spokesperson for the supermarket chain says they will be opening a new store in Chesapeake, which will be located at the Northeast corner of Cedar Rd. and Dominion Blvd.

JUST IN: @Publix is coming to @AboutChesapeake to the former Farm Fresh at the corner Dominion Blvd. and Cedar Road in Great Bridge sometime in 2025. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/dPKZRYKuJA — Brett Hall (@BrettHNews) June 30, 2023

The spokesperson said the store will be 48,387 square feet and is expected to open in early 2025.

This is not the first Publix that is planning to open in Hampton Roads. The supermarket chain announced in May that they will be opening its first location in Virginia Beach in 2024. The Virginia Beach Publix will be located on the corner of General Booth Blvd. and Nimmo Pkwy.

Another location in Suffolk, which will be located on Godwin Blvd. is also being constructed.

Currently, the closest Publix locations to Hampton Roads are in Williamsburg and in Kill Devil Hills in the Outer Banks.