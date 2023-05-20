CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Department of Transportation will hold a public hearing May 23 to get feedback and share information about a $181 million project that it said will improve the Interstate 64/Interstate 464 interchange and provide a direct connection between I-64 east to the Chesapeake Expressway south via I-464 south.

The proposed project would widen I-64 east at exit 291A to allow for two travel lanes, building a new ramp to the Chesapeake Expressway (Route 168) south and reconfiguring the I-464 north ramp. The project covers 1.62 miles.

VDOT says the project “will eliminate the need to cross multiple lanes of traffic to go from the loop ramp to the split.” It said the southbound I-464 overpass bridge to the Chesapeake Expressway will be rehabilitated and modified to allow for two, 12-foot lanes, a 12-foot outside shoulder and a four-foot inside shoulder.

More details about the project, which is in the design phase, can be found here.

The public hearing will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. at Crestwood Elementary School at 1240 Great Bridge Blvd. in Chesapeake. People can submit comments about the project during the hearing or by email by June 2 to Erin.Foley@VDOT.virginia.gov. People are asked to reference the I-64/I-464 interchange ramp improvements project in the subject line. Written comments can also be submitted by mail to Erin Foley, P.E., project manager, Virginia Department of Transportation at 7511 Burbage Dr., Suffolk, VA 23435.

In the event of inclement weather, the public hearing back up date is May 30 at the same time and location.