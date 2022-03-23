CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Months ago, a local family handed over $2,000 for a grave marker. About five months went by, but they didn’t get the marker they paid for.

On March 1, 10 On Your Side went to Roosevelt Memorial Park in Chesapeake demanding answers.

All this family wanted to do was give a woman who had done so much a properly marked gravesite.

The staff at the park asked us to leave, but by the end of our visit, Michael Hodges got a promise his mother’s grave marker would be delivered by April 1.

Good news: Eleven days early on Monday, Hodges was told the grave marker was in place, and he went to the gravesite and saw the marker for his mother Jessie Mae Hodge, 88, was perfect in every way.

“When I come out here, I feel at peace. Satisfaction and a great relief for my family that we can finally put her final episode to rest, that she is finally resting here,” Hodges said.

(A note: The son changed his name to Hodges because it was easier for people to say, however, his mother’s last name was Hodge.)

Hodges is the devoted son never wavering from his duty, and that is making sure the grave marker for Jessie Mae Hodge is now complete.

On March 1, we wanted to know why after five months and nearly $2,000, the grave marker had not been delivered. We were told to leave the premises, and that the business would talk with Hodges but not 10 On Your Side.

That was fine, we just wanted Hodges to get the grave marker.

Before we left that day, Roosevelt Memorial Park operators promised Hodges they would deliver the marker by April 1. Hodges joked about it, saying he thought it may be an April Fool’s joke.

Full credit to Roosevelt Memorial Park: the grave marker was delivered Monday, 11 days before April 1.

On the stone: “A mother’s love never dies.”

“Hey, regardless of what we did, her love for us never died, and her final moments our love for her never died too,” Hodges said.

For the family, this means closure.

“I think of her every day because there is always something during the course of the day that reminded me of her,” Hodges said.

We went to thank the Roosevelt Memorial Park management for keeping their promise. We opened the door, but before we got across the threshold, a voice from within said, “You know you cannot come in here.”

We responded: “We just came to say thank you, thank you for getting the grave marker delivered before the promised date. It meant a lot.”

The woman responded, “You’re welcome” then closed the door.

Michael thinks about his mother’s “dash” — the line of time marking the life between her birthdate and death date.

“I’ve never heard of that before. She never wavered. Never had a gap in that line. It was complete and solid from the time she was born until the time she died,” he said.

For now the family is complete, at peace, and thankful.

“And I tell everybody if you get tired of the companies that won’t take accountability, and you get tired of the BS excuses, call WAVY 10,” Hodges said.