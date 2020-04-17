Priority Automotive in Chesapeake reshapes business model during coronavirus pandemic

CHESAPEAKE, V.a (WAVY) — Companies are forced to adapt to new social distancing norms all while reinventing the way they do business.

10 On Your Side spoke with Priority Automotive on Greenbrier Parkway in Chesapeake and learned what they’re doing to keep buyers coming in and safe.

“We’ve posted signs for all of our employees to let them know… washing their hands constantly,” said Nick Mumejian, general manager of Priority Automotive in Chesapeake. “It’s very important and we have hand sanitizer all throughout the showroom and the service department.”

Scattered throughout the dealership, there are signs on the floor and on cars encouraging social distancing. Additionally, only 10 people are allowed in the showroom at a time.

If you need maintenance but want to avoid human contact, there’s a dropbox for buyers to pull up and drop their keys. The dealership will then call the driver to talk about services and pick up options.

“We’re just doing things we never thought we would have to do,” said Dennis Ellmer, president and owner of Priority Auto Group.

They are also taking the extra step of disinfecting cars after service upon request.

“It’s just like a flu shot to the car,” Mumejian said.

Dealers are now driving cars to buyers’ homes for the first time ever. This allows customers to test drive and even buy cars outside of the dealership.

“It’s teaching us how to become better and how to understand things better and to be more understanding of people’s needs better,” Mumejian said.

