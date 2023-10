CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – More than 1,000 Dominion Energy customers in Chesapeake lost power Tuesday morning.

According to the Dominion Energy outage map, the Greenbrier area near Chesapeake Regional Medical Center was impacted.

Dominion said an equipment failure around 6:40 a.m. was to blame.

Dominion dispatched crews and said they hoped to have all power restored by 2 p.m. at the latest. By 8:30 a.m., the outage map showed the power had been restored to the area.