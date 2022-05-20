CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake firefighters and lineman from Dominion Energy are working to restore power at Hugo Owens Middle School.

Fire officials tell 10 On Your Side that the school was evacuated around 11:15 a.m. after staff reported a strong smell of smoke. Once first responders arrived on the scene, they determined that all students and staff were safe and accounted for.

An investigation revealed that a power interruption tripped a breaker at the school.

The building reopened around noon as Dominion continues to work to restore power.

According to Dominion, there are about 118 customers in the area without power.