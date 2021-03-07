Police: ‘Potentially intoxicated’ woman outside of ABC store leads officers on pursuit, spikes deployed to end chase in Suffolk

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a woman who was possibly intoxicated led officers on a chase from Chesapeake to Suffolk Sunday evening.

The call came in at 4:03 p.m. for a “potentially intoxicated” woman in front of the ABC Store in the 4300 block of Portsmouth Boulevard.

Officials say that “at some point” police encountered the woman, who did not stop for officers.

Police say the pursuit lasted until about 4:41 p.m. when officers deployed spike strips to end the chase at Route 58 near Pitchkettle Road in Suffolk.

Just before 5 p.m., 511 Hampton Roads tweeted saying all westbound travel lanes were closed due to an incident on US-58 at 1.4 mi north of US-58 in Suffolk. By 5:26 p.m., all lanes were reported as open.

The woman was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital for observation. Police say charges are pending.

There is no information on injuries.

This is a breaking news story.