CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a $50,000 reward for information in the robbery of a postal worker in Chesapeake.

USPIS says the robbery happened around 3:30 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Providence Road, at Sparrow Road near S. Military Highway.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned black male who’s roughly 20-25 years old. He’s about 6 feet tall and 170 pounds and was wearing a pink hooded sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

It’s unclear why exactly he targeted the postal truck, but the case is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the: U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 and say “law enforcement.”

Andy Fox is covering this story today and will have more coming up.